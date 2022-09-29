Two suspects in custody, third at large after Menomonie burglary

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Two suspects are in custody and a third is on the run after a "smash and grab" burglary Thursday morning in Menomonie.
According to a post from the Menomonie Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in north Menomonie. Two suspects were caught, but a third is currently still at large.
A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Authorities are asking residents not to leave their cars running outside Thursday because that third suspect is still at large.
If you see anything suspicious, contact Menomonie police at 715-232-1283.
