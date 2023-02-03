Two women charged with stealing tens of thousands from Amish growers in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Two women are charged in St. Croix County for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Amish growers.
Linda Curtis, 50, is charged with identity theft, theft of a business setting, and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Court records list a New Richmond address for her.
Sabreena Stage, 22, is charged with identity theft and theft from a business setting. Court records list a Roberts address for her.
According to the criminal complaint:
Curtis and Stage, who are mother and daughter, were hired in April 2022 as representatives for St. Croix Valley Produce. They submitted resignation letters two months later on June 18, 2022.
At the time, St. Croix Valley Produce business consisted of about 26 Amish growers. They sell their produce and goods to grocery stores. Their Amish religion does not allow them to be insured. So, they hired non-Amish representatives to handle the insurance policy and the computerized accounting for the business. That is what they told investigators Curtis and Stage were hired to do.
St. Croix Valley Produce had an Amish board of directors to oversee the business and supervise the non-Amish representatives.
Because of how the corporation was structured, the non-Amish representatives were given 33 shares of common stock that had no monetary value. Curtis told police they paid $1 for these shares of stock.
When police contacted Curtis about the allegations, Curtis told police she and Stage owned the company now and wish to sell it back to the Amish. However, she didn't want to sell it back for the $1 she paid for it. Their lawyers sent a letter to the Amish board saying they would sell their ownership interests for $473,347.47.
The Amish board members told police they preferred to resolve this matter outside of court for religious reasons. They hired a lawyer but weren't able to come to a solution. The board contacted authorities in July 2022 to report the fraudulent activity after Curtis and Stage allegedly sent collection notices to people who had paid their bills to the new company.
Following their resignation, Curtis and Stage retained the company's computer and had sole access to its accounting program, QuickBooks. They also had control over its website. In December 2022, Curtis and Stage posted a message on the company's website, saying they are the owners of St. Croix Valley Produce and people should send payment to a new address. The new address was Linda Curtis' home.
That message remains on the website as of Friday, February 3. The website also shows paperwork dated August 3, 2022 from Curtis and Stage's lawyer again stating they alone own St. Croix Valley Produce.
From the time of their resignation, checks for St. Croix Valley Produce were allegedly sent to Curtis' address. Bank records show the following amounts were put into the company's bank account, which Curtis and Stage controlled:
June 2022: $2,301
July 2022: $17,211.65
August 2022: $14,542.50
September 2022: $534.25
The Amish board told police they believe much more money was lost and suspect money was deposited into personal accounts for Curtis and Stage. In addition, investigators report that it appears Curtis and Stage wrote unauthorized checks to themselves from the business. For example, memo lines stated they were issued checks for PTO, meal reimbursement and owner's compensation - none of which was allowed under the terms of their employment.
Accounts were also lost to the business during this time, including HyVee.
Amish board members told police they had to change their business name to stop Curtis and Stage from holding funds from them. They said many customers didn't know of the change and continued to send money to Curtis and Stage.
The exact amount of money lost is unknown. Authorities are still waiting on documents and warrants for other accounts, including Cash App and Venmo.
Computers and paperwork were seized from Curtis' and Stage's homes on February 1, 2023. Officers said Curtis was blocking them from searching her home and had to be physically restrained at one point.
Both women are free on a $10,000 signature bond. They are due back in court February 8 for a status conference. The judge ordered they are not allowed to have contact with St. Croix Valley Produce or its website.