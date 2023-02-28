Update: $118,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, Colfax man charged

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A recent drug bust in Eau Claire has taken more than $100,000 of methamphetamine off the streets.
Dalton D. Clayton of Colfax was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, more than 50 grams, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three charges have a repeater enhancer.
According to the criminal complaint, an anonymous source contacted the West Central Drug Force that Clayton was in possession a significant amount of meth.
Investigators told an officer that Clayton was driving with an expired license, and so he was pulled over at the corner of 3rd and Vine Streets, where police found the bags of meth.
Eau Claire Police posted a photo of the drugs on Facebook. They said the five pounds of meth have a street value of $118,000.
This story has been updated from a previous version with new information.