UPDATE: Altoona police confirm license plate on car involved in local vehicle break-ins

UPDATE: Thanks to tips from the public, Altoona police were able to release a plate number on a car they believe is involved in local vehicle break-ins.
The rear plate on the Toyota Camry is PK7558. Police said the plate is stolen from River Falls.
Authorities said if you see the vehicle, call 911 to report it.
ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle.
The department said on Facebook it was involved in multiple vehicle break ins around Altoona in the River Prairie area and near Hobbs Sports Arena.
They said it is a silver, newer Toyota Camry with a rear license plate but no front plate.
They ask you call Altoona dispatch at 715-839-4972 or crime stoppers at 715-874-tips with any information.