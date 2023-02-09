Update: Competency hearing ordered for man accused of killing Eau Claire neighbor

February 9, 2023
Update: In a court hearing Thursday, Judge Sarah Harless ordered that Shane Helmbrecht will have a new competency hearing.
Helmbrecht was charged with first degree intentional homicide in 2016, but was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to a mental health facility. It was discovered that he was no longer at that facility, but at a halfway house, even though no judge had given permission he could leave.
Now, the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office wants to find if he is competent to stand trial for the 2016 death.
Read more about this case in our story below:
January 2, 2023
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are new developments in a nearly seven-year-old murder case in Eau Claire.
Shane Helmbrecht was arrested in 2016, accused of murdering his neighbor. He was found incompetent to stand trial, and was ordered to stay at a mental health facility. However, that is not where he is, and a judge did not order that release.
Helmbrecht is currently living at a halfway house in Tomah. According to official records, he is able to come and go as he pleases, and even has a driver's license. After learning of that, the Eau Claire County District Attorney is asking for him to be re-examined so he could potentially face those homicide charges.
In the summer of 2016, Helmbrecht was facing one count of first degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his neighbor, Jenn Ward.
Helmbrecht told police he heard voices in his head telling him his neighbors were "eating babies" and "killing little kids". He told officials he was being instructed to kill Brian Ward, Jenn's husband, before he broke into their home and shot Jenn. Brian was at work when the shooting happened.
Helmbrecht admitted to being on meth at the time of the crime.
After three competency hearings, he was ultimately found incompetent to stand trial and the case was suspended.
An area attorney not associated with this case said that is not the same as being found not guilty.
"That doesn't mean the case is closed, it simply delays the trial," said Harry Hertel of Hertel Law.
In 2018, a judge ordered Helmbrecht to be held at a mental health facility in Madison. However, it was discovered last February: that's not where he was.
Documents show a law enforcement officer recognized him at a public pool in Portage. They described Helmbrecht as acting paranoid and "not law enforcement friendly".
That incident tipped off the Eau Claire Police Department that Helmbrecht was not where he was ordered to be. Only a judge's order would allow his release.
In November 2022, the Eau Claire District Attorney filed a motion for another competency examination, saying his living at a Tomah halfway house, as well as his freedom to leave and have a driver's license indicates "an ability to function at least somewhat independently."
"That particular documentation is essentially saying to the judge, unless there's some expert that's treating him to say he could do those things, but he couldn't do a trial, the case will go forward with further proceedings. I think that's the likely outcome," Hertel said.
Helmbrecht's lawyer intends to oppose the motion, saying in his response that his client is monitored on a regular basis and there have been no allegations of further criminal activity.
News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's office, who said they cannot comment on a pending case for ethical reasons, but confirmed that if Helmbrecht is found competent, the homicide trial would continue.
A motion hearing is scheduled for February 9.