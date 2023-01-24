UPDATE: Escaped inmate from St. Croix County Jail back in custody

UPDATE:
HUDSON (WQOW) -- According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the escaped inmate, Brian Fern, was located in Washington County, MN, and is back in custody.
HUDSON (WQOW) - The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help after this inmate didn't return to the jail.
Brian Fern has Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail. Tuesday afternoon, Fern cut off his electronic device in Hudson. His whereabouts are unknown.
The surveillance picture above shows what he was wearing Tuesday morning.
If you see Fern, you are encouraged to call 715-386-4701 or 911.