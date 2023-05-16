Update: Man arrested after crash that left person dead on Clairemont Avenue

5/16/23
Update: According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Kenneth Van Meter was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a fatal crash on Clairemont Avenue last Friday.
Police said a person driving a Dodge Charger was stopped at a light on Clairemont Avenue when they were rear-ended by Van Meter. Witnesses said Van Meter was driving "at a high rate of speed."
The driver of the Charger, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
5/13/23
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police Department, one person was killed in a Friday night crash in which alcohol is believed to be involved.
It happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street shortly before 11 p.m. Police responded to a report of a crash, and found the driver of one vehicle had been killed.
The second driver was arrested. Officials said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol has the intersection closed Saturday morning for crash reconstruction.
No identities have been released. This is a developing story.