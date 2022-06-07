Update: Man charged for allegedly threatening to stab people in Phoenix Park

UPDATE:
The Eau Claire man arrested for threatening to harm people in Phoenix Park Monday night was charged Tuesday, and had his cash bond set at $1,000.
Benjamin Saumier is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and two counts of bail jumping. He was also given a citation for public excessive intoxication.
According to the criminal complaint, Saumier approached a group of people fishing in the park and accused them of stealing his backpack, and made jabbing motions toward them. He also approached another group who he threatened to stab if he did not get his backpack back.
His next court appearance is next week.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was arrested on Monday night after making threats in Phoenix Park.
Benjamin Saumier, who is homeless, is being held in the Eau Claire County jail on a slew of potential charges including: disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and public intoxication, as well as first degree reckless endangering of safety and terrorist threats which are classified as felonies.
The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The Eau Claire Police logs say that he was threatening to stab and kill people with a knife while at the park.
He will appear in court Tuesday morning.