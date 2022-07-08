Update: Man who law enforcement say fled scene after woman died of drug overdose found

Update: Chris Skar has been located, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The Barron County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak with Chris Skar, 37, of Rice Lake, after they say he fled the scene as lifesaving measures were being performed on a woman who died of a drug overdose.
Officials say they were called to a home east of Rice Lake on Wednesday night for a possible drug overdose. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but 32-year-old Crystal Branden was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Skar is a person of interest in their investigation, and is asking anyone with information on him to call (715) 537-31006.