UPDATE: Minneapolis woman found safe

UPDATE:
Azaria Sandifer has been found and is safe at this time, according to the FBI Minneapolis. They did not give any more information on the case, or say where she was found.
MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking for a man and the women he allegedly kidnapped on Thursday.
In a tweet, officials said Derrick Fasig allegedly kidnapped Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint. KSTP reported that it happened Thursday at 12:17 p.m. in the area of Webber Parkway and Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Officials said Fasig was heading east, into Wisconsin. Fasig drives a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe, license plate HSZ-193.
If you have information, please call 911 or 1-800-225-5324