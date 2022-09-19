UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Bellevue Ave homicide, say investigation is ongoing

Update (9/19/22)
Eau Claire Police on Monday said they are continuing to investigate a homicide that took place in the city of Eau Claire over the weekend.
Police officials identified the man who died after being shot as Christopher Conner, 39, of Altoona. Officials did not name the person of interest who they have in custody.
Law enforcement are looking to interview anyone who has information of the case or may have seen something, and can be contacted at 715-839-4972.
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police have confirmed they are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues.
According to a press release, officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to a report of multiple gunshots.
They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound, and immediately provided medical aid before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Officials said an autopsy will be conducted at Ramsey County Medical Center in Saint Paul.
Officials said a person of interest is in custody. Names of the victim and the person of interest have not been released as the investigation continues.
Officials said they are conducting interviews with neighbors at the scene and are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972 or to report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police and Wisconsin State Patrol have a block of Bellevue Avenue near Starr Avenue blocked off.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said they can see multiple squad cars, police tape blocking off the area and police taking crime scene photos.
Eau Claire Police officials said they cannot tell media exactly what happened at this time as they are still investigating.
