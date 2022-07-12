Update: Police locate man who didn't show up for his trial

Update:
According to the Menomonie Police Department, Jesse David Nelson is in custody.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie police are asking for the publics help as they search for a man who did not appear for his jury trial on Tuesday.
Jesse David Nelson, 23, of Menomonie is charged with sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, and two counts of second degree sexual assault. He is also charged with escape-criminal arrest.
According to CCAP, the trial was supposed to last three days beginning Tuesday but when Nelson did not appear and law enforcement could not find him, jurors were excused.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at (715) 232-1283 or leave an anonymous tip with Dunn County Crime Stoppers.