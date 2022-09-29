Update: Suspect still at large following burglaries, car chase

Update:
Law enforcement in Dunn County are still searching for a third suspect after two burglaries and a car chase over night.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, they heard of another robbery happening in Eau Claire about an hour after a robbery was reported in Menomonie.
Deputies received information from the Eau Claire Communications Center about what the suspected vehicle looked like. Officials said a vehicle matching that description was seen on I-94 near Elk Mound, and a car chase ensued reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH.
Deputies used a tire deflation devise to stop the vehicle, and after driving into a ditch the three suspects fled on foot, according to officials, who said it was at this time that two were arrested. They are Miltiano T. Johnson, 42, of St. Louis, MO and Anthony M. Jordan, 32, of Florissant, MO.
The third suspect is described as a Black male, 5'10-6'0 feet tall, approximately 190 pounds, and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white emblem or lettering on the back.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at (715)-232-1348 or 1-800-459-2939. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Two suspects are in custody and a third is on the run after a "smash and grab" burglary Thursday morning in Menomonie.
According to a post from the Menomonie Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in north Menomonie. Two suspects were caught, but a third is currently still at large.
A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Authorities are asking residents not to leave their cars running outside Thursday because that third suspect is still at large.
If you see anything suspicious, contact Menomonie police at 715-232-1283.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.