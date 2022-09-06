Update: Tilden man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of raping a child.
Kevin Buckli, 58, is charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim who is 10 now told police that Buckli sexually assaulted her about 12 times starting when she was five years old. The assaults seemingly stopped two and a half years later in May of 2019, which is when authorities started investigating it.
The victim was re-interviewed in July of this year, and charges were filed against Buckli last Friday.
In court Wednesday the conditions of his $10,000 signature bond were updated. Originally he was required not to have "contact with any juveniles under 18 except incidental." That was updated to "no contact with any juveniles under 18 except incidental, except may have contact with juvenile immediate family members but must be supervised by juvenile's adult immediate family member and with adult's consent."
If convicted, Buckli faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. He is due back in court in November.
On Wednesday, his lawyer's office sent News 18 the following statement:
"Kevin Buckli is a veteran, a father, a grandfather, and a lifelong Wisconsin native with strong ties to the Chippewa Falls Community. In addition to maintaining employment in the Chippewa Falls area for the past twenty-five years, Kevin is a homeowner in the area and regularly participates in his community. Kevin is aware of the recent publication of the details of a criminal complaint alleging he has committed law violations. Kevin fiercely maintains his innocence and vehemently denies the accusations. He looks forward to exonerating himself in court as proceedings move forward. Kevin is represented by Attorneys Michael Cohen, Jessa Nicholson Goetz, and Aaron Nelson, who are available for comment."