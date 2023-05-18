 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Update: Victim identified in fatal Clairemont Avenue crash

  • Updated
crash

5/18/23

Update: The Eau Claire Police Department said the person who died in a traffic crash on Clairemont Avenue last week was Tammy Jarecki, 56. 

5/16/23

Update: According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Kenneth Van Meter was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a fatal crash on Clairemont Avenue last Friday. 

Police said a person driving a Dodge Charger was stopped at a light on Clairemont Avenue when they were rear-ended by Van Meter. Witnesses said Van Meter was driving "at a high rate of speed."

The driver of the Charger, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ken Van Meter

Kenneth Van Meter

5/13/23

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police Department, one person was killed in a Friday night crash in which alcohol is believed to be involved. 

It happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street shortly before 11 p.m. Police responded to a report of a crash, and found the driver of one vehicle had been killed. 

The second driver was arrested. Officials said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol has the intersection closed Saturday morning for crash reconstruction. 

No identities have been released. This is a developing story. 