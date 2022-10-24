UW-Eau Claire student charged with two felonies after allegedly posting there was a bomb in Towers Hall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A UW-Eau Claire student has been charged with two felonies after allegedly posting that there was a bomb in Towers Hall.
Mason Waymire, 19, was charged Monday with terrorist threats and bomb scares.
According to the criminal complaint, Waymire made the post on the anonymous social media platform Yik Yak on September 29. The director of Towers, a residence hall on campus, saw the post and called police, who checked out the building but found nothing unusual.
The FBI traced the account back to Waymire. Officers interviewed him in his dorm room, where he said he was dared by friends to make the post, adding that he was not thinking about the seriousness of what he said.
He is due in court for an initial appearance in November.