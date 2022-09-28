 Skip to main content
Vandal causes $1M in damage at Black River Falls elementary school

By Kevin Millard

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The Black River Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help as they investigate a vandalism at an elementary school.

Black River Falls Police Chief Jeremy Isensee said in a press release that the vandalism happened on August 11 at Forrest Street Elementary School. There, he said they found discharged fire extinguishers, which left walls, floors, electronic equipment, and other surfaces covered in the corrosive powder. He also said windows were broken. 

Isensee said the estimated damage from this is "in excess of $1 million." 

He said the police department has several suspects but are seeking more information with them. Anyone who may know anything about the vandalism is encouraged to contact the police at 715-284-9155. 

