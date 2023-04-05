Victim identified in Jackson County homicide case

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The victim in a homicide case has been identified by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff Duane Waldera, the victim was Richard Lee Bork, 51. He lived in the township of Manchester, and was reported missing by his wife, Star Myers, on March 9. She has since been charged with first degree intentional homicide.
Myers is accused of fatally shooting Bork, and then enlisting several people including her son to burn the body and destroy evidence of the crime.
Others charged in the case are Milton G. Haskins, Savannah R. Pellett, Jeffrey S. Myers-Woychik, and Gerardo "Jerry" Trevino.