Weyerhauser man found guilty of child abuse given probation

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man facing a slew of charges in three separate cases was sentenced for one of them Tuesday.
David Stage Jr., Weyerhauser, was accused of abusing and raping a child. The girl said he knocked her unconscious by hitting her in the head with a frying pan, and once broke a glass plate over her head.
In May, a jury found him guilty of child abuse, but not guilty of sexual assault.
This week Judge Beverly Wickstrom put him on probation for three years. During that time Stage must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot have unsupervised contact with children.
Stage will be back in court next week on charges of beating and raping a woman in April of last year, and for later allegedly intimidating a victim with a dangerous weapon.