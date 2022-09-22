Wisconsin man gets 25 years in child trafficking case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rhinelander man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being charged in federal court with sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14.
Paul Osterman was charged last May with three counts. According to court documents filed with the case, Osterman was messaging Amanda Eyman, from Cameron, on the social media platform "MeetMe". In those messages they discussed trading a child under the age of ten to Osterman for sex acts in exchange for money and drugs.
Eyman was sentenced in Barron County for her role in the crime earlier this year. She spent 30 days in jail and was placed on probation for three years.
In addition to Osterman's prison sentence, he will also be on lifetime supervision following his release.
A court case in Marathon County where he is charged with trafficking a child is still pending.