Wisconsin man sentenced to federal prison after found with 116 grams of meth in Barron County

(WQOW) - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced in federal court after agreeing to sell meth to a confidential informant in Barron County last year.
Justin Baumgardt, formerly of Waupaca, was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison for possession of more than 50 grams of meth with the intent to distribute, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The charge came after he traveled to Barron County in the spring of 2021 to sell three ounces of meth to the informant. That's when law enforcement made their arrest. When searching his car, they found 116 grams of meth.
In an interview with investigators, he estimated he distributed about 40 pounds of meth throughout Wisconsin.