Woman accused of driving under influence over High Bridge has new charge filed

Kauffman High Bridge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Additional charges have been filed against the woman police say drove onto Eau Claire's High Bridge while under the influence.

Tara Kauffman of Colfax was charged with fifth offense OWI and operating while revoked back in May after the incident. She's now also charged with fifth offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.

According to the amended criminal complaint, Kauffman's blood alcohol level was .212 when she drove onto the High Bridge. Court records show Kauffman has four previous OWI convictions; two in Eau Claire County, one in Chippewa County and one in Jackson County. At the time of the incident, her driver's license was revoked.

Kauffman is due back in court in September.

