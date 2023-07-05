Woman accused of playing roll in fatal drug overdose sentenced

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Menomonie woman accused of playing a role in a drug deal that ended with a woman dead from an overdose settled her case this week.
Rebecca Barbeau was sentenced by Dunn County Judge Luke Wagner to four years of probation and six months of jail. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue any other charges for the death of Tricia Chapek. She died of a drug overdose in 2021.
Police say Barbeau admitted selling meth to Clinton Manuell and the victim the day before she died, with Randy Johnson serving as a middleman. Johnson is serving a 5-and-a-half-year sentence, while Manuell was placed on probation.