Woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Eau Claire Subway

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of taking more than $100,000 from the Subway where she worked.

Lori Burich is charged with theft from a business setting over $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint the owners of the Subway inside the Eau Claire Walmart contacted police after they found a number of cash deposits were never made. They said, as the manager, Burich would have been the person making those deposits.

They also told police they confronted Burich who admitted to the thefts and signed a statement saying she would pay all the missing cash deposits back.

When interviewed by police, Burich denied taking $112,000 in less than two years time.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 12 and a half years in prison and a fine of $25,000.

Burich is due in court next week for an initial appearance.

