Woman arrested in New Auburn sentenced on federal drug charges

MADISON (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for an Eau Claire woman caught with over a quarter pound of methamphetamine.
Golia Xiong was sentenced to five years behind bars for possessing meth with the intent to sell it.
She was arrested last March in New Auburn after an undercover investigation by Barron County's Drug Unit. The drugs had a street value of over $13,000.
The judge said he imposed the significant sentence because Xiong had been convicted of meth trafficking twice in the recent past, yet chose to try it again.