Woman arrested on reckless homicide charge two years after Altoona man overdose death

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Police have arrested a woman charged with 1st degree reckless homicide for the death of an Altoona man in February 2020.
Chelsey Leith, 33, was arrested on April 28 in Minnesota. Charges had been filed against Leith in January of this year.
According to the criminal complaint, Altoona officers were called to a home in February of 2020 for a pulseless, non-breathing male. He was pronounced dead.
Drug paraphernalia was found in his room and an autopsy found dozens of needle injection marks on his arms. The autopsy ruled he likely died from an illegal drug overdose, the complaint states.
Facebook messages between the man and Leith from the day he died showed that Leith supplied the drugs just prior to his death, according to the complaint.
Leith was arrested in April along with a man who is charged in Minnesota for a similar death from 2019 in Roseville.
Her initial court appearance in Eau Claire County was on May 11. She is being held of $20,000 cash bond. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.