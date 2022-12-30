Woman charged for April St. Croix County fatal crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A New Richmond woman has been charged after being involved in a fatal crash.
31-year-old Alison Wettig is charged with homicide by negligent use a vehicle.
The crash happened in April in new Richmond along Business 64, a quarter mile west of County Road K.
According to the criminal complaint, Wettig told investigators she had looked down at her radio and AC, and the next thing she knew her truck was rolling over. She had collided with 20-year-old Grace Fagnan, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators did not find evidence Wettig was using her phone at the time of the crash, and she was not speeding. She also did not have drugs or alcohol in her system.
The charge carries a maximum of ten years in prison if convicted.