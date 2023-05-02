Woman charged with an OWI after allegedly driving on High Bridge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A woman was taken into custody Monday night after police say she drove and then parked on Eau Claire's High Bridge.
The criminal complaint says someone called police at about 9:30 Monday night to report the incident. The communication center noted they could see a car on the bridge from a nearby camera.
There, police found Tara Kauffman of Colfax. An Eau Claire Poice Officer said in the complaint they could smell "a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her breath."
She was taken to Mayo Clinic where a blood sample was taken and sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis.
Kauffman was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and operating a vehicle while revoked.