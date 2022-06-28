Woman charged with attempting to traffic a child given 30 days in jail, probation

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman charged with attempting to traffic a child was sentenced Tuesday in Barron County.
Judge Maureen Boyle gave Amanda Eyman, from Cameron, 30 days in jail and placed her on probation for three years. During that time she must maintain absolute sobriety, and must get any counseling or treatment ordered by her probation officer.
Eyman pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect in April.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators obtained transcripts of messages from the social media platform 'MeetMe'. They say in those messages between Eyman and Paul Osterman, Eyman discussed trading a child under the age of ten to Osterman for sex acts, in exchange for money and drugs.
Osterman is due in court next month on both Marathon and Lincoln Counties where he is charged with trafficking a child. He also faces federal sex trafficking charges.