Woman charged with neglect after toddler hit and killed by train pleads guilty

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman charged with child neglect after her toddler was hit and killed by a train learned her fate Wednesday.
Natasha Bratland was charged with three counts of neglecting a child last year. Her two-year-old son Colton died while running un-attended along railroad tracks in Lublin.
The Taylor County Sheriffs Office said its investigation showed the toddler and his siblings were commonly seen playing in unsafe areas, including on the railroad tracks, and even on rooftops.
The court found Bratland guilty of all three charges after she made a plea of no contest. Bratland was sentenced to two years of probation, and, as part of a deferred acceptance of guilty plea agreement, the charges will be dismissed after three years if she doesn't commit any new crimes.
News 18 reported earlier this month that Bratland is charged in Chippewa County with shoplifting from the Lake Hallie Walmart. That case has not been settled yet.