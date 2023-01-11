 Skip to main content
Woman charged with stealing from Lake Hallie Walmart given probation

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman sentenced on child neglect charges regarding the death of her son, learned her fate in a separate case Wednesday. 

Natasha Bratland, from Lublin, was charged last year with shoplifting at the Lake Hallie Walmart. When police asked why she stole the items, she said quote "I'm already going to prison, I didn't think stealing a few things would make a difference."

Bratland was referring to the death of her two year old son who died while running unattended along railroad tracks in Taylor County. She was ultimately sentenced to two years probation in that case.

In Wednesday's case, Bratland pleaded no contest to retail theft. She was fined $473, given one year probation, and ordered to stay out of Walmart.

