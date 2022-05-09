 Skip to main content
Woman charged with theft after being accused of stealing thousands from employer

  • Updated
  • 0
MELISSA PERKOVICH

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is facing a felony theft charge after she allegedly stole thousands from her former employer. 

Melissa Perkovich was charged Friday with theft-business setting, and bail jumping. 

According to the criminal complaint, the owners of Sterling Optical told police Perkovich stole around $6,000 while she worked there.

When questioned by police, Perkovich denied taking the money for herself. She said she was encouraged to manipulate records to avoid paying royalties.

Perkovich is due back in court mid-June for a hearing.

