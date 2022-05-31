Woman convicted of 2017 negligent homicide sentenced

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman convicted in a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County was sentenced Tuesday.
Judge Steven Gibbs gave Miranda Jo Miller six months in jail. He also placed her on probation for three years. During that time she cannot use a cell phone while driving, and she must also speak to groups three times a year about the dangers of using a phone while driving.
In January a jury found Miller guilty of homicide by negligent driving for the 2017 crash that killed Jeremy Goodwin.
The investigation showed she likely ran a stop sign north of Cadott. Miller told deputies she had been driving to find a signal for her cell phone, and had it on the seat next to her, checking it about every 30 seconds.