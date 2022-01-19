Woman found guilty of Chippewa County negligent homicide

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdict is in for a woman charged in a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County.
A jury today found Miranda Jo Miller guilty of homicide by negligent driving.
She was charged in the 2017 crash north of Cadott that killed Jeremy Goodwin. The investigation showed she likely ran a stop sign. Miller told deputies she had been driving to find a cellular signal for her phone, and had it on the seat next to her, checking it about every thirty seconds.
Sentencing will be in March. The maximum penalty is ten years in prison.