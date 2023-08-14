Woman sentenced for stabbing husband in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Monday for a Chippewa Falls woman accused of attempted murder for stabbing her husband.
Ashley Dietrich was charged in 2021 with stabbing him with an eight-inch kitchen knife. She told investigators it was an accident that happened when she was cutting herself, and he tried to take the knife away from her. But she stabbed him in the chest, and left a suicide note that read "you would have hated your life anyways, now we both can sleep."
Prosecutors called it an attempted murder-suicide.
Monday Dietrich pleaded no contest to a reduced charge. Judge James Isaacson ordered three months in jail, and three years of probation. During that time she cannot consume any alcohol or drugs.