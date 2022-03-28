Woman sentenced in Burnett County reckless homicide case

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Monday for a northwestern Wisconsin woman convicted of reckless homicide in a man's death.
Tara Appleton, from Webster, was sentenced in Burnett County to four and a half years in prison. Appleton pleaded no contest last October to homicide, and hit and run involving death.
The charges stemmed from the March 2020 death of her passenger, Preston Decorah. Appleton told investigators she was driving drunk when Decorah apparently crawled out of the pickup truck's window and got on the roof, then fell off when she accelerated from a stop sign.
Investigators said he was alive when he was left on the road for an hour. He was then moved to a driveway where he was found hours later. He was then taken to a hospital where he died.