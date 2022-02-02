Woman sentenced in dognapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Whitehall woman has been sentenced for breaking into a woman's home and stealing her dog.
In Chippewa County court on Wednesday Ally Hembd was ordered to do 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service for dognapping and theft of moveable property, both misdemeanors.
She also will pay nearly $900 in fees, and cannot own a dog without being approved by a court agent.
Hembd pleaded guilty to both charges. If she complies with all of the conditions, a felony charge will be dismissed.
According to a criminal complaint issued in 2020, Hembd took a dog from the owner's home after she was ripped off in a drug deal by the owner's older brother. She admitted to taking the dog and selling it. The animal was eventually returned to its owner.