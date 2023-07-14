Woman sentenced in fatal wrong-way crash case

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The woman who killed a man after driving the wrong way in I-94 last October was sentenced Friday.
Amber Pospisil pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle earlier this year.
As we've reported, officials were called to the crash near Hudson. There they found a 54-year-old man dead. According to the criminal complaint, his SUV was hit head-on by the car driven by Pospisil.
The complaint said officers found an empty bottle of vodka in her car, and she told police she'd been drinking it at a wedding in Blair and continued to drink the vodka while driving to a hotel in Hudson. She told police she did not have any memory of going the wrong way on the interstate.
Friday, the judge sentenced Pospisil to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. During that time she must stay sober.