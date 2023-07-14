 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Woman sentenced in fatal wrong-way crash case

  • Updated
  • 0
Amber Pospisil

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The woman who killed a man after driving the wrong way in I-94 last October was sentenced Friday. 

Amber Pospisil pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle earlier this year.

As we've reported, officials were called to the crash near Hudson. There they found a 54-year-old man dead. According to the criminal complaint, his SUV was hit head-on by the car driven by Pospisil.

The complaint said officers found an empty bottle of vodka in her car, and she told police she'd been drinking it at a wedding in Blair and continued to drink the vodka while driving to a hotel in Hudson. She told police she did not have any memory of going the wrong way on the interstate.

Friday, the judge sentenced Pospisil to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. During that time she must stay sober.

