 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman still missing as jury selection begins in murder trial

  • 0

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial for the man charged with killing a Clark County woman.

Related Story: One year later, Cassandra Ayon still missing

Jesus Contreras Perez is charged with first degree murder and hiding a corpse in connection with the October 2020 disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. The two had a son together, and broke up three weeks before she went missing.

Ayon and her car are still missing. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4 and 185 lbs. She drives a 2015 black Chevy Impala, Wisconsin license plate AHZ-2509.

The trial is scheduled to last all week.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags