Woman still missing as jury selection begins in murder trial

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial for the man charged with killing a Clark County woman.
Jesus Contreras Perez is charged with first degree murder and hiding a corpse in connection with the October 2020 disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon. The two had a son together, and broke up three weeks before she went missing.
Ayon and her car are still missing. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'4 and 185 lbs. She drives a 2015 black Chevy Impala, Wisconsin license plate AHZ-2509.
The trial is scheduled to last all week.