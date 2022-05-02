Woman who crashed into Amber Inn pleads guilty, license suspended

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman who crashed her car into a local bar with her young son in the car was sentenced Monday.
Maly Khang pleaded no contest to drunk driving, and violating child safety restraint requirements.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered her to pay fines and court cost of $1,176. Her driver's license was also revoked for eight months.
Tickets for driving after suspension, hit and run, failing to keep a vehicle under control, and operating without insurance were dropped.
It was in January that Khang crashed into the Amber Inn, on East Madison Street. A witness said she then ran off carrying her five-year-old son.