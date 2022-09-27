Workers at Sawyer County assisted living facility charged with neglect following patient death

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - Two Sawyer County women working in an assisted living facility are charged with neglecting their patients, likely to cause great bodily harm.
That charge was filed Tuesday against Beth and Tara Knauss. Tara is the manager of the facility. Beth is her mother, who is employed there. Tara is also charged with possession of THC. Beth is charged with possession of THC, and delivering THC.
According to the criminal complaint, officers began investigating the facility in July. That's when EMS was called to Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility in Radisson for a patient who they thought was having a stroke. The 82-year-old man died after being taken to a Duluth, Minnesota hospital.
The responding medic reported the patient was "gray, grossly dehydrated, and malnourished." He also said the elderly man's diaper and wheelchair pad were saturated with urine. Medical records show the man did not have a stroke, but had severe sepsis from an infection in his knee.
Through the course of their investigation, officers found that Tara and Beth left residents alone as they went outside to smoke marijuana.
Back-to-back preliminary hearings are scheduled for the women on Monday. A $10,000 cash bond was set last week for both women. If they post it, they have to stay away from Queen of Angels Assisted Living Home.
News 18 tried to reach out to the facility for a statement, however our phone calls went unanswered.