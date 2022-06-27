Wrongful death lawsuit filed against law enforcement, city of Augusta, Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The family of the Neillsville man killed by police in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved, the city of Augusta, and Eau Claire County.
Tyler Meier was shot and killed by law enforcement in March of 2019 between Augusta and Fairchild.
According to the District Attorney's report, officers were called to a farm after Meier was acting erratically. They say Meier attacked Augusta police officer Levi Stumo and attempted to strangle him after taking off his clothes.
Eau Claire County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Eaton shot Maier with a taser and used pepper spray, but that didn't stop him from attacking. Stumo shot Meier in the chest, saying he feared for his life. Gary King, the district attorney at the time, said the officers were justified in their use of force.
Meier had a history with law enforcement and was convicted of murder in Clark County in 2010, for which he served five years.
Both officer Stumo and deputy Eaton are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed Friday along with the city of Augusta and Eau Claire County.
The plaintiffs are listed as the estate of Tyler Meier, along with Travis and Tristen Meier, his sons. They are seeking unspecified damages related to the loss of their dad, and say in court documents that Stumo and Eaton deliberately provoked their dad into a physical confrontation.
The defendants have 45 days to respond to the lawsuit.