Damage found on County Hwy. M Bridge, weight limits reduced and enforced

Cty Hwy M damage

Distortion on the County Hwy M Bridge

HOLCOMBE (WQOW) - The County Highway M Bridge in Holcombe was recently found unsafe for travel if your vehicle is over a certain weight.

Its previous weight limit was 40 tons, but after finding distortions in its trusses caused by heavy weights, the county is reducing that limit to 30 tons. Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley said an average semi carrying a load weighs in at around 40 tons. He said the new limit should still allow smaller trucks and school buses to cross safely.

"It's gonna be expensive to replace someday so we want to protect it as long as we can," Kelley said. "It's been around since the early 50's and it's in pretty good shape, so if we can address this issue and hopefully keep the really heavy loads off it in the future, we should have a bridge for a long time."

He said there will be an increased law enforcement presence around the bridge carrying scales to weigh heavier trucks. Fines for crossing with illegal limits start at $208.50 and go up by the pound, so tickets can rise into the thousands, according to State Patrol.

The county will be analyzing the bridge over the next two months and hoping repairs will be done by this summer.

