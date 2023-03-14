Dashcam video shows car losing control on snowy I-94 before hitting trooper

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Roads were snow covered and slippery Thursday night when a State Patrol officer was struck by an oncoming vehicle that was moving backwards.
Officials are urging people to drive carefully when road conditions are slippery, and to slow down, move over, and use caution when you come upon emergency scenes on the road.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the trooper in this video was investigating a crash on I-94 in the Township of Lucas.
The trooper was responding to another crash just before 10 p.m. While you cannot see the trooper in this dashcam video, officials said they were standing next to a pickup truck at the time of this accident and was struck.
In the video you can see a car has spun and is speeding backwards toward the pulled-over vehicles.
The two men in the pickup truck as well as the three women in the car that struck the trooper were all not injured.
The trooper was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.