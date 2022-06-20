DATCP lifts order prohibiting poultry at live events

Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday that the statewide order prohibiting movement of poultry to all live events has been lifted.
Since May the order has been in place to prevent the spread of bird flu in the state. Even though poultry is now allowed at live events, officials are still encouraging strong biosecurity practices including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocked.
14 counties in Wisconsin have seen confirmed cases of the virus since March.
Poultry owners are still encouraged to monitor their birds for signs of the sickness. Reports can be submitted at 608-224-4872.