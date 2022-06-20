 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

DATCP lifts order prohibiting poultry at live events

  • Updated
  • 0
Chicken, Bird Flu

Madison (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday that the statewide order prohibiting movement of poultry to all live events has been lifted. 

Since May the order has been in place to prevent the spread of bird flu in the state. Even though poultry is now allowed at live events, officials are still encouraging strong biosecurity practices including cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocked. 

14 counties in Wisconsin have seen confirmed cases of the virus since March. 

Poultry owners are still encouraged to monitor their birds for signs of the sickness. Reports can be submitted at 608-224-4872.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags