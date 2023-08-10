20th Annual Hike for the Homeless benefiting family homeless shelter

For 20 years people across the Chippewa Valley have been lacing up their sneakers to help support the Beacon House, a family homeless shelter in Eau Claire.
Tuesday, Aug. 15 Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley is hosting the event at River Prairie Center in Altoona to help support shelter operations and programs for families facing homelessness in our community.
The 1 or 2.8 mile hike will begin and end at River Prairie Center and take you through River Prairie Park and on the Veteran's Tribute Trail. Following the hike there will be food trucks and prize basket drawings.
To register click here.