Academy for Lifelong Learns returns to UWEC

(WQOW) - After a 2-year hiatus the Academy for Lifelong Learners is returning to UWEC in June.
Formerly known as Senior Americans Day, UWEC's Continuing Education program hosts a day of education and social connection for people 55 and older on Tuesday, June 7.
This year will feature Dr. Zorba Paster, WPR host of Zorba Paster On Your Health as the keynote speaker to discuss living a long life.
There will also be local businesses and exhibitors and more than 50 different workshops that include cardio, fishing, art and comedy.
Registration opens March 7. You can register online by clicking here or at these locations:
- March 10 | 9-11:30 a.m. Chippewa Falls Public Library 105 W Central St. Chippewa Falls, WI
- March 10 | 1-4 p.m. L.E. Phillips Senior Center 1616 Bellinger St. Eau Claire, WI
- March 11 | 1-4 p.m. L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library 2725 Mall Dr. Eau Claire, WI