Altoona Lions Club Brings Back "Cinder City Days"

ALTOONA (WQOW) -- Some fun will be had next week in Altoona for the annual Cinder City Days.
Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m. is Richrath Project 3:13 which features the music of REO Speedwagon. It's $15 for admission and $5 of every ticket sold goes to Blake's Backers.
The car show will be Saturday, June 11th at 10 a.m. if you want to feature your car in it, registration is at 9 a.m. and it's $5. It is free for spectators. Then at 6 p.m. there is a free concert featuring modern pop/rock with throwback soul/funk music of Drina N The Dudes at Hobbs/Cinder Park. Donations will be collected for the Altoona Care Closet, but it is free.
Pancake breakfast: Join the Lion's Club at Bethlehem Lutheran for pancakes, sausage, muffins, fruit and refreshments. FREE WILL donations will go towards sending youth to the National Youth Gathering.
Grilling Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Wisconsin Tailgate Grill, this new tournament will feature 9 teams competing with awards given out at 4:30 p.m. Event will be held in the courtyard between Hobbs & Bement Field - Free to Spectators!
Parade: Help celebrate Cinder City Days this year by participating in our PARADE on June 11th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Lineup starts at 11:00 a.m.