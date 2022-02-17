Annual Mid-Winter Fun Night Happening Next Weekend

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Lions Club will be holding its 4th annual Mid-Winter Fun Night on Saturday, February 26th at the Fill Inn Station.
At the Mid-Winter Fun Night there will be many raffles for great prizes including 50/50 cash raffles. There will also be attendance prizes given away to guests as they arrive. The event goes from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Drawing for our Mid-Winter Fun Night main raffle at 9:30 p.m., giving away $1200.00 in cash.
Raffle Items Include:
A signed Packer Football.
Brewer Tickets.
Car Care for a year: 3 oil changes, 12 car washes, 1 car detail.
2 Chippewa Valley YMCA memberships.
4 Passes to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair - includes reserved seating for the live entertainment.
Fill Inn Pizza for a year: one per month.
Gamer's Chair from Spectrum Industries.
2 Benches made from recycled plastic.
Many, Many Gift Certificates, and Gift Cards from local businesses