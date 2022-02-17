 Skip to main content
Annual Mid-Winter Fun Night Happening Next Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Falls Lions Club will be holding its 4th annual Mid-Winter Fun Night on Saturday, February 26th at the Fill Inn Station.

At the Mid-Winter Fun Night there will be many raffles for great prizes including 50/50 cash raffles. There will also be attendance prizes given away to guests as they arrive. The event goes from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Drawing for our Mid-Winter Fun Night main raffle at 9:30 p.m., giving away $1200.00 in cash.

Raffle Items Include:

A signed Packer Football.

Brewer Tickets.

Car Care for a year: 3 oil changes, 12 car washes, 1 car detail.

2 Chippewa Valley YMCA memberships.

4 Passes to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair - includes reserved seating for the live entertainment.

Fill Inn Pizza for a year: one per month.

Gamer's Chair from Spectrum Industries.

2 Benches made from recycled plastic.

Many, Many Gift Certificates, and Gift Cards from local businesses

