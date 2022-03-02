“Anthony Ross Plays Elgar” coming to Pablo Center this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Cellist Anthony Ross will be appearing with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) on Sat. Mar. 5 for “Anthony Ross Plays Elgar” at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre, will feature Edward Elgar’s
Cello Concerto in E Minor and Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major.
Tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults.
Tickets may be purchased at the Pablo Center website, www.pablocenter.org, by phone (715)-832-2787 or via email at boxoffice@pablocenter.org.